We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Pottawattamie County special election drawing high voter turnout

The special election could change how the board of supervisors is determined
The Pottawattamie County Special Election is drawing in a solid number of voters.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - In Monday’s special election, Pottawattamie County, Iowa voters have three choices on how their board of supervisors will be determined:

Plan 1 would keep it the way it is, electing county supervisors at large.

Plan 2 would be a countywide vote, but each candidate would have to live in one of five districts.

Under Plan 3, there would also be five districts and supervisors would be elected by voters in their district alone.

RESULTS: Pottawattamie County special election - Aug. 1

Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser said that based on feedback his office has gotten from polling sites, voter interest in this issue is higher than what he expected.

“I think it’s gathering more interest than that one we had six or eight years ago,” Houser said. “People are very concerned about what they’re voting on this time.”

He predicted a 10-15 percent voter turnout. He said that makes it comparable to June primary elections, which usually have 15-20 percent turnouts.

Houser said his office mailed out 1,434 early ballot requests and that 1,357 have been returned.

He believes the high turnout is due to the fact that this is a major turning point for the county.

“It would be a very big change for not only the supervisors but for the constituents,” Houser said.

Voters who spoke with 6 News echoed how important it is.

“Even though there were no people that we were actually voting on today, it’s still an election,” Rob Peters said.

Some said they want don’t want to change how supervisors are elected.

“From my point, I feel it’s better just to keep the county unified,” Mike Doyle said.

Others said changing it to a district-based system—whether it be under Plan 2 or 3—would help benefit rural parts of the county.

“If we get more representation out there, that’s better for the entire county,” said Terry Mulvania, who voted for Plan 2.

Whichever side voters are on, Houser thinks they believe this countywide special election issue will have a long-lasting impact.

Voters can still drop off early absentee ballots at the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A helicopter crash sent one person to the hospital.
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mangelsen’s owner finds stolen truck, trailer still missing
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges

Latest News

The Pottawattamie County Special Election is drawing in a solid number of voters as they day...
Special election underway in Pottawattamie County
Child deaths from firearms are on the rise. Nationwide, it’s the number one killer of children...
“Talk it Up, Lock it Up” Public health leaders stress importance of firearm safety
Multiple fire departments responded to a cattle barn fire Sunday afternoon in Northwest Iowa.
Multiple departments respond to rural Northwest Iowa barn fire
Sunny Sramek
FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman