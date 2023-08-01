Pottawattamie County special election drawing high voter turnout

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - In Monday’s special election, Pottawattamie County, Iowa voters have three choices on how their board of supervisors will be determined:

Plan 1 would keep it the way it is, electing county supervisors at large.

Plan 2 would be a countywide vote, but each candidate would have to live in one of five districts.

Under Plan 3, there would also be five districts and supervisors would be elected by voters in their district alone.

Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser said that based on feedback his office has gotten from polling sites, voter interest in this issue is higher than what he expected.

“I think it’s gathering more interest than that one we had six or eight years ago,” Houser said. “People are very concerned about what they’re voting on this time.”

He predicted a 10-15 percent voter turnout. He said that makes it comparable to June primary elections, which usually have 15-20 percent turnouts.

Houser said his office mailed out 1,434 early ballot requests and that 1,357 have been returned.

He believes the high turnout is due to the fact that this is a major turning point for the county.

“It would be a very big change for not only the supervisors but for the constituents,” Houser said.

Voters who spoke with 6 News echoed how important it is.

“Even though there were no people that we were actually voting on today, it’s still an election,” Rob Peters said.

Some said they want don’t want to change how supervisors are elected.

“From my point, I feel it’s better just to keep the county unified,” Mike Doyle said.

Others said changing it to a district-based system—whether it be under Plan 2 or 3—would help benefit rural parts of the county.

“If we get more representation out there, that’s better for the entire county,” said Terry Mulvania, who voted for Plan 2.

Whichever side voters are on, Houser thinks they believe this countywide special election issue will have a long-lasting impact.

Voters can still drop off early absentee ballots at the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office until 8 p.m.

