Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organized group of thieves has hit the Omaha Metro.

Their method of operation is so sophisticated that it has a nickname known throughout law enforcement.

6 News caught up with a victim who asked not to be identified because she still fears the identity thieves.

Heading for a day of boating on the river, this woman never expected thieves could fish out her wallet.

“They would have had to unzip the bag and then dig through it because it was underneath a couple of beach towels at the very, very bottom of the bag,” the victim said.

Bellevue Police says suspects used the victim’s ID and bank account to cash checks stolen from other victims.

“They’ll take the ID of the person they stole it from and write the checks to the person of the ID that they stole,” Bellevue Police Sgt. Jason Melrose said. “Then they’ll go through the banks and cash those checks for cash.”

Almost $16,000 was stolen in two hours from four branches of the same bank where the ID theft victim has accounts.

“When withdrawing large amounts of money, they would definitely ask for my driver’s license, which they had, and my bank card,” the victim said. “She could have had her hair pulled up and I have longer hair, so a teller wouldn’t know the difference.”

The detective on the case discovered that stolen bank information from one victim is distributed among several suspects cashing stolen checks.

“Looking at the videos, we have three different cars and it looks like all female drivers,” Bellevue Police Detective Jordan Spencer said. “The time frame is going out at the same time to hit all these locations as quickly as they can. And you see they’ll take the plates off the vehicles before they go in.”

The victim believes she may have been targeted while at Bellevue’s Haworth Park boating with friends on the Missouri River.

On a sunny weekend afternoon, the landing parking lot had been crowded. The victim says she went back down to the dock to help friends pull out a boat, which took about ten minutes.

But she had left her bag containing the wallet inside a vehicle she didn’t realize was unlocked. She says none of her stolen credit cards have been used, which would have alerted her to the theft sooner.

“Lesson learned,” the victim said. “Never leave your wallet unattended and don’t trust anybody, especially when you’re at the lake or rivers.”

The victim and police both say to always keep your wallet and checks secure because if they’re stolen, they could be used at a bank drive-thru by the “felony lane gang.”

“That’s why they call it the felony lane,” Melrose said. “Because they use the farthest lane away [from the bank teller window] with the least amount of video coverage.”

But Bellevue Police tells 6 News that they’re gathering evidence suggesting that the felony lane gang could face felonies in Nebraska and other states.

The checks used in the scam had been stolen in two car break-ins, according to authorities: One in Council Bluffs and another at a Sarpy County golf course. They are looking into the possibility that a similar crime spree in Sioux Falls is connected.

If you have any information on these cases, please call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP.

