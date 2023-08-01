We are Local
Omaha Police investigating Tuesday morning cutting, assault

(Atlanta News First)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of the 5500 block of Northwest Drive at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday and located a 40-year-old male victim.

He told officers a Black male assaulted him with a knife and struck him multiple times with a closed fist. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect left the area before the officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP.

