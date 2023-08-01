WATCH: Omaha City Council vacates Vinny Palermo’s seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday formally removed Vinny Palermo, who has been in jail since late April, from his Dist. 4 council seat.

The council voted 6-0 to vacate Palermo’s seat.

Tuesday’s vote to vacate Palermo’s south Omaha seat starts the process of replacing him. Immediately after that vote, Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said the city would immediately move forward with an appointment process for his successor. He said he expects it will be 45-60 days before the new council member is seated.

Palermo, along with the three other defendants, pleaded not guilty to federal charges earlier this year and is in a Wahoo, Neb., jail awaiting trial on public corruption charges. When the clerk took roll call last week and Palermo didn’t answer, it marked his third straight month of unexcused absences.

“Some would have liked to have seen a vote to vacate the seat sooner than that, but I want everyone to understand that we’re obligated to follow the city charter on these matters, and state laws regarding these matters; and in accordance with those laws, this was the earliest opportunity we had to address this issue and by which we could take action,” Festersen said at the meeting ahead of the vote.

Councilwoman Juanita Johnson asked City Attorney Matt Khuse for clarification on the definition of “unexcused absences.” Khuse indicated that Palermo hasn’t requested Palermo’s absences be excused; neither was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

Councilman Brinker Harding said that Palermo’s absences met the criteria of “unexcused,” but that anyone with a different opinion about what qualifies as “excused” should “vote their conscience” against Palermo’s removal.

“This is not a determination of innocence or guilt; that will be for the courts to decide,” he said.

Instead, it’s about recognizing that the obligations and responsibilities of that council seat aren’t being met.

“One of our main duties is just to show up,” Councilwoman Aimee Melton said. “...You also need to be able to respond to the citizens in your district.”

She said it’s imperative for the residents of Dist. 4 to have representation and that with the legal ability to do so, it’s time to move forward without Palermo.

Harding noted that the position isn’t likely to be filled for another two months, meaning the residents in Palermo’s district will have effectively gone five months without a council representative.

Councilman Danny Begley noted that Palermo had helped make him a better public servant, and he offered prayers for him as he navigates his legal charges.

Palermo has been collecting a paycheck the entire time he’s been behind bars.

NEXT STEPS

Applications for those interested in being considered for the appointment are due Aug. 15. Applicants must have lived in Dist. 4 for the last six months to be eligible for the seat.

Nominees will be subject to credential and background checks with those reaching final consideration to be publicly interviewed starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept 7. The council will appoint its newest member on Sept. 12.

