Omaha camp teaches swim lessons to kids with special needs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - iCan Swim Camp, which teaches children with disabilities how to swim, is in dire need of volunteers.

Because of that shortage, swim camp almost didn’t happen this year.

iCan Swim Camp is where you’d typically find Herman Shields and his son on a regular summer day.

“He got up this morning and he knew we were going to have some swim lessons today,” Shields said. “He loves the water and I do too.”

It’s also where his child finds support and a true sense of belonging. Shields said it’s hard to find this kind of support and people to teach those with disabilities how to swim.

“Anytime there’s a willing participant to give a willing hand, it really does mean a lot to us and the families,” Shields said.

Leah Boldt told 6 News that’s their goal. She is one of the organizers of the iCan Swim Camp. Lately, they are struggling to find volunteers.

“As of a week ago, we had two volunteers per session,” Boldt said.

Normally, they would have about six to eight volunteers to watch over six kids.

“With having a volunteer, they get one-on-one support as well as our two certified adaptive instructors that teach the classes,” Boldt said.

During swim classes, Boldt just wants parents to sit back and support their kids from afar.

“We don’t want the parents to be the volunteers,” Boldt said. “Anybody who’s ever tried to teach their child themselves knows it can be a hard thing.”

While Shields agrees with Boldt, he’s hopeful more people can pitch in.

“I think more is always better,” Shields said.

iCan Swim Camp is still looking for volunteers.

