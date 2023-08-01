Nebraska Broadcasters Association to induct former 6 News reporter into Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former reporter at 6 News WOWT is among this year’s inductees into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Bill Kelly worked at 6 News as a political and investigative reporter from 1981 to 1989, when he moved to sister station KOLN/KGIN TV, known today as 10/11 NOW, in Lincoln to work as an interim producer. The following year, he went to work for Nebraska Public Media, known then as NET Television & Radio, where he continues to work today.

In addition to winning dozens of awards — including regional Emmys — for his reporting and production work, he also worked to get better access to Nebraska courts for all journalists.

“Kelly has also worked tirelessly to expand courtroom camera access for all Nebraska journalists, working hand in hand with members of the Nebraska Judicial Branch, Nebraska Bar Association and fellow journalists from across the state to foster increased cooperation and better coverage,” the NBA news release states.

Kelly will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame next Tuesday, Aug. 8, alongside radio engineer Val Lane and longtime Omaha-area radio host Otis Twelve.

Otis Twelve is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees. (Courtesy of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association)

“The name Otis Twelve is iconic to two generations of people growing up in Omaha,” the NBA release states, calling him an “Omaha radio icon” who is still going strong after 50 years.

Starting out as host of KQKQ’s “Midnight Mondo” in 1973, most Nebraskans got to know him after his jump to mornings on KEZO about six years later. There, the “Otis Twelve with Diver Dan Doomey” show “brought a new style of morning radio to Omaha, incorporating a significant amount of produced humor that quickly resulted in the top-rated program in the market,” the NBA release states.

Otis then moved to morning radio on KFAB in 1993 then KKCD in 1994 before landing at KKAR in 1999. He also worked as a movie critic for Omaha TV stations from 1984-1996.

Today, Otis hosts a morning classical music program for KVNO in Omaha.

Val Lane is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees. (Courtesy of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association)

Lane’s career on the technical side of radio has spanned more than 40 years, during which time he helped design and build equipment necessary to radio stations across Nebraska, whether it was remote headsets or 1,000-foot towers.

“Val still travels the width and breadth of Nebraska upgrading, modifying, repairing, replacing and building for many Nebraska broadcasting companies,” the NBA release states.

