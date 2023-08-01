We are Local
Multiple departments respond to rural Northwest Iowa barn fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a cattle barn fire Sunday afternoon in Northwest Iowa.
Multiple fire departments responded to a cattle barn fire Sunday afternoon in Northwest Iowa.(Denison Volunteer Firefighter Association)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries were reported after a cattle barn fire in Northwest Iowa over the weekend.

The Denison Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called out to the fire at about 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. The 150-foot-long cattle barn was located in rural Crawford County and was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews got to the scene.

Multiple fire departments ended up being called to the fire and it took thousands of gallons of water to put it out. The cattle barn was a total loss.

