Multiple departments respond to rural Northwest Iowa barn fire

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries were reported after a cattle barn fire in Northwest Iowa over the weekend.

The Denison Volunteer Fire Department says crews were called out to the fire at about 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. The 150-foot-long cattle barn was located in rural Crawford County and was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews got to the scene.

Multiple fire departments ended up being called to the fire and it took thousands of gallons of water to put it out. The cattle barn was a total loss.

