We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

The mother of Lezah Lewis, who was murdered in Omaha on Sunday, said her daughter was destined for a bright future.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother is confident police will track down whoever is responsible for taking the life of her daughter and unborn grandchild.

“She was an exceptional young lady,” said Anjonette McLucas, Lezah Lewis’ mother. “She had so many dreams of doing right by others in the means of caring for them. She was just a beautiful person. She was a beautiful person as you can see by her graduation pictures.”

Lewis, 30, had recently passed her exams and was a registered nurse. Her future looked bright.

Early Sunday morning, police were on the scene at 24th and Locust Streets. Lezah’s future had been cut short by gunfire.

“Now I’m that grieving mother among so many mothers throughout the world,” McLucas said. “Now I’m one of them.”

Not only did McLucas lose a daughter -- she also lost a grandchild. Lewis was pregnant when she was killed.

“I’ll go ahead and put it out there, of course, you know, she was expecting another boy.”

Lezah leaves behind four children. Her mother said she will simply take a step back in time and raise her grandchildren.

“Being that I have six children of my own, it’s kind of an easy transition,” she said. “I’m just kind of reverting back. I think everything’s going to work out. As they say, it takes a village to raise these children, and the village has come forward, so I’m getting lots of support.”

Another victim, a 48-year-old male, suffered injuries in the shooting. His wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation into Lewis’s death continues. Anyone with information is urged to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lewis’s family.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A helicopter crash sent one person to the hospital.
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mangelsen’s owner finds stolen truck, trailer still missing
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges

Latest News

Vinny Palermo was voted out of his city council seat by the rest of the members on Tuesday.
Vinny Palermo officially removed from Omaha City Council
Rain chances
6 First Alert Forecast - Stormy conditions overnight into early Wednesday
Child deaths from firearms are on the rise. Nationwide, it’s the number one killer of children...
“Talk it Up, Lock it Up” Public health leaders stress importance of firearm safety
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise concern in Omaha metro