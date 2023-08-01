Mother of North Omaha homicide victim confident police will find daughter’s killer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother is confident police will track down whoever is responsible for taking the life of her daughter and unborn grandchild.

“She was an exceptional young lady,” said Anjonette McLucas, Lezah Lewis’ mother. “She had so many dreams of doing right by others in the means of caring for them. She was just a beautiful person. She was a beautiful person as you can see by her graduation pictures.”

Lewis, 30, had recently passed her exams and was a registered nurse. Her future looked bright.

Early Sunday morning, police were on the scene at 24th and Locust Streets. Lezah’s future had been cut short by gunfire.

“Now I’m that grieving mother among so many mothers throughout the world,” McLucas said. “Now I’m one of them.”

Not only did McLucas lose a daughter -- she also lost a grandchild. Lewis was pregnant when she was killed.

“I’ll go ahead and put it out there, of course, you know, she was expecting another boy.”

Lezah leaves behind four children. Her mother said she will simply take a step back in time and raise her grandchildren.

“Being that I have six children of my own, it’s kind of an easy transition,” she said. “I’m just kind of reverting back. I think everything’s going to work out. As they say, it takes a village to raise these children, and the village has come forward, so I’m getting lots of support.”

Another victim, a 48-year-old male, suffered injuries in the shooting. His wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation into Lewis’s death continues. Anyone with information is urged to call OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lewis’s family.

