More mountain lion sightings raise concern in Omaha metro

At least one, possibly multiple, mountain lion has been spotted around the city recently
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A running mountain lion can reach up to 50 miles per hour.

But one in a southwest Omaha neighborhood is seen stalking, on the prowl, caught by a home security video in the early morning of July 24.

Four days later, another confirmed sighting occurred near Interstate 80 and Mockingbird Drive.

Two days after that, on Sunday, a reported sighting brought out Omaha Police and Douglas County Sheriffs to the Zorinsky Lake area.

“They’re not going to be typically in a situation where they’re going to attack a person,” said Steve Glandt, the Nebraska Humane Society Vice President of Field Operations. “They’re going to be more standoffish. They’re going to try to stay away from people.”

Glandt said NHS officers aren’t equipped with the safety tools to help.

“If somebody were to call, we’re going to automatically refer them to police dispatch,” Glandt said

Omaha Police told 6 News its main role is to respond to mountain lion sightings if it’s reported to 911.

The main organization responsible for finding and neutralizing mountain lions is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

And while NGPC is monitoring the situation, its spokesperson, Jerry Kane, was unable to answer whether or not they’re actively looking for a mountain lion unless someone reports it.

What do you need to do if you encounter one of these big cats?

“Keep [your] distance,” Glandt said. “If you can, get to your car or your house to get [space] between you and the animal.”

Right now, officials suggest keeping an eye out for pets, staying calm, and backing away to safety.

According to NGPC, their protocol is to kill the mountain lion if possible and within city limits. They do not relocate mountain lions, but if the animal leaves city limits, NGPC will not kill it.

