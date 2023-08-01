A look ahead to August weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - July has come to an end as we begin the month of August— a slightly cooler month with more rainfall on average.

August by the numbers (WOWT)

Starting off the month, average highs are in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. By August 31st, average highs fall to the mid 80s with lows in the low 60s.

Over the course of the month, daylight will decrease by over an hour from 14 hours 21 minutes August 1st to 13 hours 9 minutes by August 31st.

Average Monthly Precipitation (WOWT)

On average, August is the second wettest month behind May, averaging 4.60″ of rain total.

Monthly Temperature Outlook (WOWT)

The temperature outlook for the month shows that Omaha will likely be close to normal for high and low temperatures.

Monthly Precipitation Outlook (WOWT)

The precipitation outlook shows above average rainfall for the month ahead. If this is accurate, the area will receive over 4.60″ of rain this month.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The first 10 days of the August are forecasted to be close to average or slightly cooler with multiple opportunities for rain.

