We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

A look ahead to August weather

By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - July has come to an end as we begin the month of August— a slightly cooler month with more rainfall on average.

August by the numbers
August by the numbers(WOWT)

Starting off the month, average highs are in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. By August 31st, average highs fall to the mid 80s with lows in the low 60s.

Over the course of the month, daylight will decrease by over an hour from 14 hours 21 minutes August 1st to 13 hours 9 minutes by August 31st.

Average Monthly Precipitation
Average Monthly Precipitation(WOWT)

On average, August is the second wettest month behind May, averaging 4.60″ of rain total.

Monthly Temperature Outlook
Monthly Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

The temperature outlook for the month shows that Omaha will likely be close to normal for high and low temperatures.

Monthly Precipitation Outlook
Monthly Precipitation Outlook(WOWT)

The precipitation outlook shows above average rainfall for the month ahead. If this is accurate, the area will receive over 4.60″ of rain this month.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The first 10 days of the August are forecasted to be close to average or slightly cooler with multiple opportunities for rain.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
A helicopter crash sent one person to the hospital.
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mangelsen’s owner finds stolen truck, trailer still missing
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Showers this afternoon with some storms tonight
Rusty's Midday Update
10 Day Forecast: Cooler than average temps look likely for first half of August
3 Day Forecast: Storm chances Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Overnight Storms
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers possible today, storms likely tonight