Iowa DOT soft-launches Mobile ID app

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa’s new Mobile ID app is ready to download -- but not for everyone just yet.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is soft-launching the app to businesses and other groups to verify the app has the tools needed for identity verification. The app is set to roll out to the public fully in the next month.

Mobile ID is essentially a contactless digital form of your State ID card or driver’s license. The DOT stresses that this acts as a backup to your physical ID, not a replacement. Not all Iowa businesses are able to accept Mobile ID verification, so they advise keeping your physical ID on your person as you normally would.

The Mobile ID system uses an encrypted QR code to verify and share your information with participating groups and businesses. You can also choose to only share information that you want to share through privacy settings (for instance, having your age verified without having to share your address or birthdate).

Mobile ID will be available to any Iowa resident with a valid, legible driver’s license or photo ID. The application can be used with iPhones running iOS 13 or higher and Android phones running Android 7 or higher.

Full details and information on how to use the service can be found on the Iowa DOT’s website.

