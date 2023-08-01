We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

FBI offers reward for information leading to missing southwest Nebraska woman

Sunny Sramek has been missing since 2019.
Sunny Sramek
Sunny Sramek(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - FBI Omaha continues to investigate the disappearance of a missing southwest Nebraska woman, and is now offering a reward.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to 22-year-old Sunny Sramek or the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for her disappearance.

On April 20, 2019, Sunny Sramek left her home in Trenton, Nebraska with a man to go on a trip to Omaha and has not been heard from since then.

Sramek was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black tank top. The FBI says she also had a pair of jeans and a hoodie with her.

She was also last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341.

Sramek has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters “FLY”. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink. Sunny has multiple scars on her body including a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder; a small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead; scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal; scars from the chicken pox on her face; a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger; and cuts on her arm.

In 2019, Sramek’s parents spoke with KNOP News 2 about her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Sunny Sramek is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at (402) 493-8688.

2019 Interview: Missing woman's parents speak with News 2 about the disappearance of Sunny Sramek.
Paula Johnson and Jody Sramek, parents of missing Trenton teen, Sunny Sramek, talked with News...
Paula Johnson and Jody Sramek, parents of missing Trenton teen, Sunny Sramek, talked with News 2 about the disappearance of their only daughter. (KNOP-TV).(KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
A helicopter crash sent one person to the hospital.
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mangelsen’s owner finds stolen truck, trailer still missing
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

August by the numbers
A look ahead to August weather
A Blackstone restaurant and bar announced Tuesday it will be closing its doors at the end of...
Stirnella Bar and Kitchen closing at end of August
Bill Kelly is among the Nebraska Broadcasters Association 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.
Nebraska Broadcasters Association to induct former 6 News reporter into Hall of Fame
Iowa’s new Mobile ID app is ready to download -- but not for everyone just yet.
Iowa DOT soft-launches Mobile ID app