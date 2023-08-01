Dozens of cities experience hottest July on record

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - July was an incredibly warm month for much of the United States, with extreme heat settling in for several weeks across many states.

Over two dozen cities across the country saw their hottest July on record this past month. The heat was the worst across the south and southwest, but northern Maine and northwest Washington also saw record warmth.

Phoenix in particular saw an incredible stretch of record heat through essentially the entire month of July. Only one day had a high below 110° and resulted in the hottest month on record for any U.S. city or town of more than 1,000 record sites. The average temperature for the entire month, meaning highs and lows, ended up at 102.7°, smashing the old record of 99.1° set in August of 2020.

Phoenix also saw a record stretch of 110° or hotter days, the string started on June 30th, and ended on July 30th with a total of 31 days. On an even hotter note, there were 17 days with highs above 115°, which shatters the old record of 6 days. The overnights were not much cooler, with 16 days in a row where the temperature did not drop below 90 degrees, and a record warm overnight low of 97°.

A number of cities across the south and southwest also set notable records in July. Las Vegas had its hottest two-week stretch on record, that’s on top of the hottest July on record and seeing ten 110° days in a row. El Paso smashed its July record, and also saw 44 days in a row of 100° or hotter, that streak starting in June and ending July 30th. Miami had its hottest July on record and also reached its second-hottest temperature ever hitting 98°.

