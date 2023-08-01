We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Brightly flashing ‘X’ sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter’s headquarters

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the headquarters of the company formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.

The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week. That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits. For a time, the “er” at the end of “Twitter” remained up due to the abrupt halt of the sign takedown.

The city of San Francisco had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign, which was installed Friday on top of the downtown building as Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.

The chaotic rebrand of Twitter’s building signage is similar to the haphazard way in which the Twitter platform is being turned into X. While the X logo has replaced Twitter on many parts of the site and app, remnants of Twitter remain.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a message for comment Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Omaha left a pregnant woman dead and another man wounded early Sunday.
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
Omaha spraygrounds shut down through late August
Saturday night's fight was extra special for one Omaha family.
Omaha family says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is a special kind of man
Another round of storms possible early Monday morning
Scattered strong storms possible early Monday morning
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, and Fulton County Superior Court...
Trump attempt to derail Georgia election investigation rejected by judge
An education committee hearing saw components such as parental control and curriculum come up...
Nebraska Education Committee holds hearing on curriculum, parental control