6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Thunderstorms developing in the early morning hours could be on the strong side with impacts to the morning drive.

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday (WOWT)

A band of thunderstorms is expected to develop late Tuesday night or early on Wednesday across parts of eastern and southeast Nebraska. There is still some uncertainty on exactly where these storms will develop, but they are expected to bring very heavy rainfall along with the potential for some hail and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms developing around 2am (WOWT)

Storms will likely begin to develop around 2 or 3am near or south of the I-80 corridor. Storms will continue to increase in coverage through 5 or 6am, and slowly push to the east and northeast. Thunderstorms may move into the metro between 4 and 6am, leading to potential impacts for the morning drive. While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated strong storm with some gusty winds or small hail can’t be ruled out.

Storm potential for the morning drive (WOWT)

Thunderstorms will be slow moving with pockets of heavy rain. Some locations could pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain resulting in minor flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas.

Heavy rain possible early Wednesday (WOWT)

