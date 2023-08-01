We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Wednesday morning

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Thunderstorms developing in the early morning hours could be on the strong side with impacts to the morning drive.

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday(WOWT)

A band of thunderstorms is expected to develop late Tuesday night or early on Wednesday across parts of eastern and southeast Nebraska. There is still some uncertainty on exactly where these storms will develop, but they are expected to bring very heavy rainfall along with the potential for some hail and gusty winds.

Thunderstorms developing around 2am
Thunderstorms developing around 2am(WOWT)

Storms will likely begin to develop around 2 or 3am near or south of the I-80 corridor. Storms will continue to increase in coverage through 5 or 6am, and slowly push to the east and northeast. Thunderstorms may move into the metro between 4 and 6am, leading to potential impacts for the morning drive. While widespread severe weather is not expected, an isolated strong storm with some gusty winds or small hail can’t be ruled out.

Storm potential for the morning drive
Storm potential for the morning drive(WOWT)

Thunderstorms will be slow moving with pockets of heavy rain. Some locations could pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain resulting in minor flooding of small streams and poor drainage areas.

Heavy rain possible early Wednesday
Heavy rain possible early Wednesday(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A helicopter crash sent one person to the hospital.
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mangelsen’s owner finds stolen truck, trailer still missing
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges

Latest News

Strong storms possible Wednesday morning
Strong storms possible Wednesday morning
Extreme heat across the Southwest
Dozens of cities experience hottest July on record
July was a record month for warmth across much of the U.S. -- but especially across the South...
July was a month of record heat across the country
80s continue into next week