6 First Alert Traffic: Crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha results in major backups Tuesday morning

I-80 Backup Due to Crash
I-80 Backup Due to Crash(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash shortly after 8 AM on eastbound Interstate 80 in Omaha took the morning commute to a halt Tuesday morning.

It happened near 84th and blocked the left two lanes, resulting in standstill traffic back to the I-680 interchange.

All lanes reopened around 8:50 AM, though traffic remained slow for a while afterward.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

