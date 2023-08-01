6 First Alert Traffic: Crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha results in major backups Tuesday morning
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash shortly after 8 AM on eastbound Interstate 80 in Omaha took the morning commute to a halt Tuesday morning.
It happened near 84th and blocked the left two lanes, resulting in standstill traffic back to the I-680 interchange.
All lanes reopened around 8:50 AM, though traffic remained slow for a while afterward.
