We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Forecast - Stormy conditions overnight into early Wednesday

By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light showers wrap up for E Nebraska and W Iowa this evening and they travel E... we’re mainly dry by 8PM with a quiet forecast for the rest of the night. Overnight that changes as we get ready for our next 6 First Alert Weather Day. Storms redevelop around 1-2AM and increase in likelihood through the early morning hours.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)
Thunderstorms developing around 2am
Thunderstorms developing around 2am(WOWT)

These will likely continue into the morning commute, wrapping up the potential for heavy downpours after 8AM. Isolated showers may continue into the early afternoon.

Storm potential for the morning drive
Storm potential for the morning drive(WOWT)

Highs stay cool under cloudy skies with a climb to the low to mid 80s.

On and off chances rain chances continue into the weekend mainly geared toward the late night and morning hours with a stretch of days below seasonal.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," has arrived in...
Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
A helicopter crash sent one person to the hospital.
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mangelsen’s owner finds stolen truck, trailer still missing
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges

Latest News

Strong storms possible Wednesday morning
Strong storms possible Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Wednesday morning
Extreme heat across the Southwest
Dozens of cities experience hottest July on record
July was a record month for warmth across much of the U.S. -- but especially across the South...
July was a month of record heat across the country