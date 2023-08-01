6 First Alert Forecast - Stormy conditions overnight into early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light showers wrap up for E Nebraska and W Iowa this evening and they travel E... we’re mainly dry by 8PM with a quiet forecast for the rest of the night. Overnight that changes as we get ready for our next 6 First Alert Weather Day. Storms redevelop around 1-2AM and increase in likelihood through the early morning hours.

These will likely continue into the morning commute, wrapping up the potential for heavy downpours after 8AM. Isolated showers may continue into the early afternoon.

Highs stay cool under cloudy skies with a climb to the low to mid 80s.

On and off chances rain chances continue into the weekend mainly geared toward the late night and morning hours with a stretch of days below seasonal.

