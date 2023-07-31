We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting in north Omaha Sunday morning sent one to the...
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
Omaha spraygrounds shut down through late August
Another round of storms possible early Monday morning
Scattered strong storms possible early Monday morning
Saturday night's fight was extra special for one Omaha family.
Omaha family says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is a special kind of man
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard

Latest News

Crash on Westbound I-80 Monday Morning
6 First Alert Traffic: Soggy drive leads to issues for Monday morning commute
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Another round of storms possible early Monday morning
6 First Alert Weather Day: Soaking thunderstorms move through Monday morning