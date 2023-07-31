Three shot at Omaha’s NP Dodge Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a shooting at NP Dodge Park in the middle of the night.

Officers were dispatched to the park at 3:02 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy wounded. Then a 14-year-old approached officers and said he had also been shot.

The two boys were transported to a hospital with wounds not considered life threatening.

A third victim, a 20-year-old man, arrived at another hospital by private vehicle and was also treated for wounds that are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with information to help with this investigation is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

