Soaking morning rains close out a wetter than average July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early morning showers and thunderstorms brought beneficial soaking rains to large parts of Nebraska and Iowa, including the Omaha metro. Rainfall totals for much of the city ticked over an inch, especially if the rain from Sunday evening is included. Wahoo was one of the big winners with over 2.5 inches of rain between the two rounds of storms. Parts of Council Bluffs picked up nearly 2 inches of rain, while Downtown Omaha saw about an inch and a half.

Monday Morning Rainfall Totals (WOWT)

Other cities like Plattsmouth, Falls City, Clarinda, and Weeping Water also picked up over an inch of rain between Sunday and Monday.

Monday Morning Rainfall Totals (WOWT)

With today’s rainfall, Omaha has now picked up 6.3 inches of rain, nearly double our typical July rain totals. This also helps to bring us above average for the Summer season, though we are still running several inches behind for the year as a whole. Through Sunday, the official total for Eppley Airfield had us at 1.4 inches above average for the month. Once today’s rainfall gets added in, we should be closer to 3 inches above average for the month, and around an inch above average for the Summer. February was the last month this year when we saw a significant surplus of moisture, the rest of the year has been largely dry.

Rainfall trends so far this year (WOWT)

While this rain has helped tremendously in regards to our drought conditions, the dry weather that we experienced late last year through the Spring of this year means that we still have some ground to make up. We are currently running about 3 to 4 inches behind on rainfall for this year, after ending 2022 nearly 6 inches behind. That said, the wet conditions this month will go a long way toward lessening the impact of the drought. The latest drought monitor still shows much of the area in severe to extreme drought, but that will likely change when the next update comes out on Thursday.

Latest Drought Conditions (WOWT)

A wetter weather patter appears to be shaping up as we head into August helping to keep the rainfall coming. So long as we can keep the rain coming, drought conditions should continue to quickly improve for much of Nebraska and Iowa.

