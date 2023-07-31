Relative of Grand Island pastor faces sexual assault charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing sexual assault charges stemming from reported incidents from 2018 at a church.

According to officials, 23-year-old Milton Castanon Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Grand Island Police said in the arrest affidavit that officers responded to reports of sexual assault for two victims. The victims said they were seven or eight years old at the time of the alleged assaults.

Court documents said during the forensic interview that the victims told police that the incidents happened at a Grand Island church, which they suspect is related to the pastor.

GIPD said in the affidavit that the pastor was made aware of the allegations, and “asked congregants to give him two weeks before they reported this to the police, so he could send Milton back to Guatemala.”

Castanon Jr. appeared in court Monday morning for his arraignment, where the judge set his bond at 10% of $350,000. He’s also ordered to have no contact with either of the two victims.

His preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.

