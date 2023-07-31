Pottawattamie County special election to be held Tuesday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A special election will be held in Pottawattamie County on Tuesday concerning the process by which the Board of Supervisors is elected.

Voters approved the special election on June 6. County supervisors were told an unknown number of polling sites would need to be combined because of vacations and fairs.

6 News learned only one precinct could not operate as usual due to a lack of poll workers; that precinct was moved for this election from McClelland to Underwood.

What you need to know

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first unofficial results will consist of early voting via mail-in or counter ballots. The county advises this could take time; ballots need to be driven to Council Bluffs to be counted.

Voters have three plans to choose from on how to elect future supervisors going forward:

Elect them at large, which is how the county currently conducts the process. A vote would be county-wide, but candidates must be from specific districts. Elect supervisors by district.

Complete information — including polling locations — can be found on the Pottawattamie County’s Elections website.

