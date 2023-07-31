Pilot in Omaha Hospital After Helicopter Crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A helicopter crash sent one person to the hospital.

It happened near Deloit, Iowa, which is about an hour and a half away from Omaha.

According to a Denison Volunteer Firefighter Association Facebook post, the chopper crashed in Crawford County on 310 Street Sunday morning.

Several agencies responded to the call.

The jaws of life had to be used to get the pilot out.

The pilot was then life-flighted to an Omaha hospital, according to firefighters.

This story is developing.

