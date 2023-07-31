We are Local
NDOT Opens Survey for Carbon Reduction Strategy

Carbon reduction strategy public survey
Carbon reduction strategy public survey(NDOT)
By Danielle Avitable
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey to get public input on strategies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from transportation.

The outreach is part of the department’s development of a Carbon Reduction Strategy, which is a document that will identify an approach to reduce the state’s carbon dioxide emissions from the transportation sector.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law in July 2021. It authorized the Carbon Reduction Program, which is a new federal program intended to fund efforts to reduce carbon emissions from surface transportation.

As a requirement of the CRP, states must develop a CRS in consultation with the state’s metropolitan planning organizations by November 15, 2023.

In Nebraska, the transportation sector is the second largest source of carbon emissions in the state, preceded by the electric generation sector. Activities that contribute to those emissions include the burning of fossil fuels in vehicles and infrastructure-related emissions, such as from road construction and street lighting.

The CRS-development process will pinpoint strategies to reduce carbon that are proven, effective, and context-sensitive for Nebraska.

NDOT has completed extensive internal research and interviews to review its existing policies and activities contributing to carbon reduction, held individual consultations with each of Nebraska’s four MPOs, and distributed a survey to institutional partners.

Now, NDOT is seeking vital input of the general public.

To participate in the survey follow this link: dot.nebraska.gov/travel/carbon-reduction-strategy-crs/

