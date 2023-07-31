We are Local
Mangelsen’s owner says truck, trailer stolen

Vehicle swiped from central Omaha location midday Monday
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mangelsen's owner's truck and trailer, stolen from his 84th Street store Monday, July 31, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha party goods store owner is seeking the return of his stolen truck and trailer.

David A. Mangelsen, owner of Mangelsen’s, tells 6 News his truck was stolen from the store between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. In a Facebook post, he notes the truck had a black 16′ H&H dump trailer hitched to it. The truck is described as a 2001 Ford F-350 with a Hall (8) County license plate.

📣📣 OMAHA WE NEED YOUR HELP! David A. Mangelsen had his truck stolen today, 7/31 from the store between 11 am and 1 pm....

Posted by Mangelsen's on Monday, July 31, 2023

If you see the vehicle or have any information, you’re asked to call Omaha Police.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

