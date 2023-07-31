Mangelsen’s owner says truck, trailer stolen
Vehicle swiped from central Omaha location midday Monday
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha party goods store owner is seeking the return of his stolen truck and trailer.
David A. Mangelsen, owner of Mangelsen’s, tells 6 News his truck was stolen from the store between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday. In a Facebook post, he notes the truck had a black 16′ H&H dump trailer hitched to it. The truck is described as a 2001 Ford F-350 with a Hall (8) County license plate.
If you see the vehicle or have any information, you’re asked to call Omaha Police.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.