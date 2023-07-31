Last week’s heat wave by the numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eppley Airfield reached it’s hottest temperature so far this year on Friday, July 28th with a reading of 102°. But this wasn’t the only hot day Omaha had last week.

Last Week Highs (WOWT)

The average high for this time of year is 88°. Temperatures started out in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, reaching the mid/upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Friday was the hottest day of the week by 5 degrees, although it didn’t feel significantly hotter due to the heat index of the days prior.

Last Week Heat Index (WOWT)

Thanks to high humidity, the heat index reached the triple digits Wednesday through Friday, reaching 118° by the end of the week.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures that extreme will not return for awhile, as highs in the 80s settle into the area for the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.