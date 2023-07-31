Habitat for Humanity Omaha introduces pilot solar program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Habitat For Humanity Omaha has been improving neighborhoods in the metro by building new homes and renovating others.

Now, the non-profit is working to help low-income homeowners save money on their utility bills.

They’re hoping the sun will shine brightly on their pilot solar program.

Workers from Global Renewable Natural Energy were getting up on the roof of a home near 34th and Larimore streets in Omaha, getting closer to the home’s new energy source.

Solar energy will soon power this residence, and officials say it will help reduce the impact on the environment and help save the homeowner money.

“That will help me tremendously,” homeowner Bilal Nosilla said. “Especially when you’re on a fixed income, any help, whether it’s your utility bills, food, gas at the pump, anything that can help, especially with the economy being like it is, that’s a big plus.”

This is the first of three homes in Habitat Omaha’s weatherization pilot solar program, which is funded by a grant from the Omaha Public Power District.

The program gives homeowners a solar system for free, but actually buying solar panels can be a heavy investment up front.

“[For] a typical residential installment, you can be anywhere from $17,000 to $30,000, depending on components involved,” said Ray Brungardt with GRNE Solar.

But GRNE officials say this system will create more energy than the homeowner needs. The extra will be pushed back to the grid, resulting in a lower electricity bill. On top of that, there are other incentives to go solar.

“There’s a 30 percent federal tax credit available right now on the entire cost of the system, and then OPPD actually announced that they do have a rebate available for customers that go solar.”

Habitat Omaha believes solar energy is one of the biggest factors in reducing utility bills, and the non-profit would like to set up more homes with solar power in the future.

“Right now, we don’t have the funding for it,” said Briana Kouma with Habitat Omaha. “But we’re hoping to kind of push the state that there is a need for it and that this works. To get the data back to us and bring it to the state and show the state that solar works.”

Habitat Omaha hopes to have the three pilot project homes complete by Spring 2024.

