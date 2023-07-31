Gov. Pillen deploying 60+ Nebraska National Guard soldiers to southern U.S. border

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is deploying more than 60 Nebraska National Guard soldiers to the Texas border in support of Operation Lone Star.

Gov. Pillen’s office announced in a release Monday that the group of soldiers will leave Aug. 2 and return home in early September, meaning the deployment will last around a month.

While in Texas, the soldiers will aim to provide assistance to agencies working to secure the southern U.S. border amidst what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a “security disaster.”

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraska as well as other states,” Gov. Pillen said in a press release. “We need to maintain the safety of our citizenry and stem the ongoing influx of illegal drugs, weapons, and criminals into our borders.”

In May, Pillen sent just 10 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to the border. This time, the personnel is six times that amount.

“President Biden’s border policies have been ineffective, requiring that states join together to help manage this issue,” Pillen said in the release. “Failure to do so only opens the door to threats that we can’t fully recognize yet.”

Nebraska’s participation in border security comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which allows states to provide resources and assistance to other states in times of emergency.

Federal funds directed through the Nebraska National Guard will cover the costs, according to Pillen’s release.

“The Nebraska National Guard is always ready to respond when our fellow Americans are in need of assistance, whether the emergency is here within our state, within our nation’s borders, or overseas,” Adjutant General Craig W. Strong said in the release. “I am confident that our men and women will make a positive impact serving in support of Operation Lone Star.”

