Fan Day draws hundreds of Husker football fans in Lincoln

Husker football fan day
Husker football fan day(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Before Husker football fans can fill Memorial Stadium to the brim, they flooded the Hawks Championship Center for football fan day on Sunday afternoon.

For many young fans, seeing the team face-to-face was a first.

“I was really excited,” says 8-year-old Max Adams.

“Really REALLY excited!” Adams’ cousin, Julian Luna adds.

For others, attending fan day is a tradition.

“I think this is our fifth or sixth year coming now,” says Amber Kavan, who came with her husband a two kids.

“I’m a Nebraska graduate, have season tickets, and I’m a Korean war veteran, 90 years of age,” says George Calvin Weber, who came Sunday to shake Matt Rhule’s hand.

Husker football is a way of life for many diehard fans.

“I’ve been a Husker fan for as long as I can remember and I’m raising them to be the same,” Kavan adds. “They look forward to [fan day], it’s a big deal for them.”

Fans say there’s no better way to start the season than with meeting the stars.

“It was a fun little surprise, getting close to the end of summer, football is coming up,” says Cole Henderson, who brought his kids, Brooks and Nash. “[Brooks is] mister sports guy, [Nash is] working on it. Just introduce them to all the new faces and stuff like that.”

Despite a tough few years for Husker nation, fans are feeling optimistic about the new coach and a new season.

“My opinion is I think they’re going to win at least six games, that’s my prediction,” says Weber. “I think {Rhule has] a system that has changed completely here.”

“Nebraska’s gonna make it to the championship, boy!” says Brooks. “They gonna win!”

“What he said,” COle adds. “I’m excited for some new leadership, see where things go, it’s a fresh start. Exciting.”

The first Husker football game is on August 31 in Minnesota against the Golden Gophers.

