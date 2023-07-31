Council Bluffs Police investigating Motel 6 robbery
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are searching for a robbery suspect.
CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to Motel 6 on the South Expressway just after 1 a.m. Monday for a robbery. A male entered the lobby and took an undetermined amount of cash from behind the front counter. Police say he was also armed with a handgun; no employees or guests were hurt.
The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black ski mask, gray shirt, black pants, and dark-colored New Balance shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs detectives at (712) 328-4728. Anonymous tips can also be left with Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.