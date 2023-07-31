We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs Police investigating Motel 6 robbery

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to Motel 6 on the South Expressway just after 1 a.m. Monday for a robbery. A male entered the lobby and took an undetermined amount of cash from behind the front counter. Police say he was also armed with a handgun; no employees or guests were hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black ski mask, gray shirt, black pants, and dark-colored New Balance shoes.

Surveillance photo of a robbery suspect at the Motel 6 on South Expressway, Council Bluffs,...
Surveillance photo of a robbery suspect at the Motel 6 on South Expressway, Council Bluffs, Monday, July 31, 2023(Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs detectives at (712) 328-4728. Anonymous tips can also be left with Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in Omaha left a pregnant woman dead and another man wounded early Sunday.
Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
Omaha spraygrounds shut down through late August
Saturday night's fight was extra special for one Omaha family.
Omaha family says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is a special kind of man
Another round of storms possible early Monday morning
Scattered strong storms possible early Monday morning
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard

Latest News

An education committee hearing saw components such as parental control and curriculum come up...
Nebraska Education Committee holds hearing on curriculum, parental control
Gas prices spike in Iowa, where the average cost per gallon was $3.61 Monday.
Gas prices spike 23 cents in Iowa as vacation season rolls on
Mike Flood
Congressman Mike Flood announces new date for Lincoln town hall
Former Omaha Police officer sentenced to prison on federal child porn charges