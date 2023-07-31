Council Bluffs Police investigating Motel 6 robbery

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to Motel 6 on the South Expressway just after 1 a.m. Monday for a robbery. A male entered the lobby and took an undetermined amount of cash from behind the front counter. Police say he was also armed with a handgun; no employees or guests were hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black ski mask, gray shirt, black pants, and dark-colored New Balance shoes.

Surveillance photo of a robbery suspect at the Motel 6 on South Expressway, Council Bluffs, Monday, July 31, 2023 (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs detectives at (712) 328-4728. Anonymous tips can also be left with Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP.

