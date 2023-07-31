We are Local
Council Bluffs Police Department concludes speeding enforcement operation

The Council Bluffs Police Department announced the results of its speeding enforcement...
The Council Bluffs Police Department announced the results of its speeding enforcement operation that took place Wednesday.(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced the results of its speeding enforcement operation that took place Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, CBPD said 107 traffic citations and warnings were issued. 30 of those citations were for speeding.

No citations were issued for move-over violations or distracted driving. Six seatbelt citations were issued.

42 additional traffic warnings were issued.

Two arrests were made for DUI. An arrest for a barred driver and a warrant were also completed.

No crashes or fatalities were reported.

The Slow Down or Move Over campaign was sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

