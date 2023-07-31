Council Bluffs Police Department concludes speeding enforcement operation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced the results of its speeding enforcement operation that took place Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, CBPD said 107 traffic citations and warnings were issued. 30 of those citations were for speeding.

No citations were issued for move-over violations or distracted driving. Six seatbelt citations were issued.

42 additional traffic warnings were issued.

Two arrests were made for DUI. An arrest for a barred driver and a warrant were also completed.

No crashes or fatalities were reported.

The Slow Down or Move Over campaign was sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

