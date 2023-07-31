We are Local
Congressman Mike Flood announces new date for Lincoln town hall

U.S. Congressman Mike Flood announced a new date for the Lincoln town hall.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Congressman Mike Flood announced a new date for the Lincoln town hall.

Flood will be hosting a town hall on Monday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Southeast Community College Gym near 88th and O streets. The event is open to the public.

During the town hall, Flood will provide an update on the priorities he’s been working on for Lincoln and Nebraska’s First Congressional District. There will also be a question-and-answer period.

In addition to the program, district staff will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and other needs constituents might encounter.

A map of how to access the north parking lot and how to enter the gymnasium is here.

Congressman Flood maintains permanent offices in Lincoln and in Washington, D.C. More information about the offices can be found at https://flood.house.gov.

