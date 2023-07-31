6 First Alert Weather Day: Soaking thunderstorms move through Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - is a 6 First Alert Weather Morning. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a large complex of rain and storms moving through from the west. It will bring soaking rains and frequent lightning to the area as you hit the roads to start your work day. Allow extra time and bring the rain gear as you head out.

The severe threat looks rather limited with a few gusty winds and some small hail possible from the strongest of the storms. Flash flooding may be an issue in a few spots too.

Rain and storms will dwindle as the whole complex moves east heading towards lunch time. Then we’ll clear quite a bit into the afternoon as we heat up into the mid 80s.

More shower and storm chances are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon, evening and overnight with a few possible into Wednesday morning. Nothing quite as widespread as we’re dealing with this morning is expected from anything through midweek though.

