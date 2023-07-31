We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Soaking thunderstorms move through Monday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - is a 6 First Alert Weather Morning. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a large complex of rain and storms moving through from the west. It will bring soaking rains and frequent lightning to the area as you hit the roads to start your work day. Allow extra time and bring the rain gear as you head out.

6 First Alert Morning
6 First Alert Morning(WOWT)

The severe threat looks rather limited with a few gusty winds and some small hail possible from the strongest of the storms. Flash flooding may be an issue in a few spots too.

Morning Rain Potential
Morning Rain Potential(WOWT)

Rain and storms will dwindle as the whole complex moves east heading towards lunch time. Then we’ll clear quite a bit into the afternoon as we heat up into the mid 80s.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

More shower and storm chances are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon, evening and overnight with a few possible into Wednesday morning. Nothing quite as widespread as we’re dealing with this morning is expected from anything through midweek though.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

