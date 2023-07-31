6 First Alert Traffic: Soggy drive leads to issues for Monday morning commute
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A complex of rain and storms is leading to slick conditions for the Monday morning drive in the metro.
The first major crash was reported shortly after 5:30 AM on Interstate 80 westbound near 84th.
This crash has led to large delays in the area; westbound L is a recommended alternate route.
Be ready for slow travel throughout the morning drive.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
