6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable evening, more rain chances on the way

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A round of showers and thunderstorms brought some much needed rainfall to the Omaha metro this morning, dropping between 1 and 2 inches for may parts of the area. Downtown Omaha picked up around an inch and a half over the last two days, Council Bluffs near 2 inches, and Wahoo saw over 2 inches of rain. The moisture helping to continue chipping away at the drought conditions for eastern Nebraska and Iowa.

The showers and clouds cleared out nicely this afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm back into the mid-80s with partly sunny skies. The evening should feature cooler than average conditions for the end of July, a great night to get outdoors. We should drop back into the low 80s and upper 70s by around sunset. The forecast is quiet for most of the overnight, though we will be keeping on eye on some potential storms developing in western Nebraska.

Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

There is a slight chance that a few leftover showers could reach the metro by Tuesday morning, but any rain should be much lighter and not nearly as widespread as what we saw Monday morning. Clouds could linger through the day, with a spotty shower possible into the afternoon as well. This will keep temperatures a touch below average once again with highs topping out in the mid-80s for the metro.

Tuesday's Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast(WOWT)

Another round of storms is expected to develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This round looks to be a little more widespread, and could potentially produce some pockets of heavier rain. A few stronger storms will be possible as well. Rain should diminish through the morning with dry weather in the afternoon.

Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WOWT)

Near daily late night or early morning rain chances will continue through at least the upcoming weekend. If you have outdoor activities planned for the morning hours, keep up to date on the forecast and have indoors plans in the event that we see another stormy morning. The periodic rain chances will help to keep temperatures near or below average with highs in the mid-80s for most of the week.

Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WOWT)

