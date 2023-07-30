We are Local
Strong storms possible this evening, again late tonight

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong thunderstorms have developed this afternoon in northeastern Nebraska and are pushing toward the Omaha metro. Some large hail and gusty wind will be possible with the strongest of these storms, along with torrential rain and frequent lightning. Stay alert for possible Severe Thunderstorm warning. If you have outdoor plans, now is the time to consider the backup. If you hear thunder, head indoors.

Scattered strong storms moving in this evening
Scattered strong storms moving in this evening(WOWT)

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to be possible through 7 or 8pm, then we should start to clear out. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s thanks to the rain. However, the quiet weather will not last all night. Another round of storms is possible after Midnight, moving in from western Nebraska. It’s possible that these storms may actually end up just southwest of Omaha, but where they end up some strong wind gusts will be possible in additional to heavy rainfall.

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

Temperatures This Afternoon
David’s Morning Forecast - Showers ending, staying cooler this afternoon

