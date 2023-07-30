We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Remains of WWII veteran killed in Romania identified, laid to rest

1st Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter was laid to rest in North Olmsted, Ohio. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Brian Koster and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The remains of a missing U.S. Army Lieutenant were laid to rest with full military honors on Saturday.

According to WOIO, First Lieutenant Army Air Corps George “Bud” Julius Reuter was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted, Ohio.

Reuter, who was 25 years old at the time, was killed in action on August 1, 1943 near Ploiesti, Romania.

Reuter’s remains were identified January 10, 2023 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

After the war, many airmen were interred by Romanian citizens in the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploiesti. The American Graves Registration Command exhumed many unknown remains to identify U.S. veterans who went missing. The organization eventually reinterred the remains that could not be identified.

Reuter was laid to rest near his parents John George and Elizabeth Theodocia Reuter.

A memorial service was held for the lieutenant which included the presentation of four military medals: the Silver Star, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medal for conspicuous gallantry in action against the enemy.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion has been spotted in a southwest Omaha neighborhood...
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time
A crash on 192nd & W Dodge in Omaha injured two and caused long traffic back-ups.
Crash injures two, causes traffic backups
Former Beatrice Police Officer arrested for putting cameras in woman’s house
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
Temperatures This Afternoon
David’s Morning Forecast - Showers ending, staying cooler this afternoon

Latest News

An employee walks near mangled warehouses at a grain facility in Pavlivka, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Russian missile attacks leave few options for Ukrainian farmers looking to export grain
Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his...
Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
70 million people are under heat alerts in the southern plains and Southeast over the weekend....
Millions face record-breaking heat amid weekend storms
Storms moving out Sunday evening
Storms moving out this evening, another round possible early Monday