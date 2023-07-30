We are Local
OneWorld gives families help, resources before new school year

Some Omaha families got a leg up ahead of the new school year.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, some families got a leg up before the new school year.

It was the 7th Annual ¡Viva tu vida! Get up! Get moving! event hosted by OneWorld Community Health Centers.

The Siemens Foundation and National Alliance of Hispanic Health sponsored it.

It provided families vaccinations, free health screenings and dental services, and gave kids backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

OneWorld said it’s seen the demand increase for these services since the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it’s important for families to go to these kinds of events.

“They may not have the resources to go to a provider, so this is a good way to get them started,” outreach manager Vivian Garcia said. A lot of families don’t count with a provider, so this is a way to get them initiated and teach them of the importance of their health and teach them that it’s important to get an annual checkup.”

OneWorld Community Health Centers provide clinical services and prescriptions throughout the year and depend on donations to continue their work.

If you would like to contribute or just want more information on what it offers to patients, click here.

