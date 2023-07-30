We are Local
Omaha spraygrounds shut down through late August

The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the...
The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the next three weeks.(Photo by West End Mom)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the next three weeks.

The Parks Department said in a Facebook post that beginning Sunday, all spraygrounds will be turned off to help comply with water usage restrictions after a water main broke last week at M.U.D.’s Florence treatment facility.

The city reminds residents that pools are still open through August 6.

