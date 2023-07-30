Omaha spraygrounds shut down through late August

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department says spraygrounds will be shut off for the next three weeks.

The Parks Department said in a Facebook post that beginning Sunday, all spraygrounds will be turned off to help comply with water usage restrictions after a water main broke last week at M.U.D.’s Florence treatment facility.

The city reminds residents that pools are still open through August 6.

