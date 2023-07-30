Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after at least one person was shot near 24th and Locust early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were dispatched to the area around 4:40 a.m. and found one person shot. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if any arrests have been made.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

