Omaha family says Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is a special kind of man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford stepped between the ropes to take on Errol Spence, Jr. Saturday night.

As exciting as it is for many Omaha residents to see him in action, it’s even more special for one family after what they said he’s done for them.

Lisa Hord says based on her family’s experience with the champ, there’s a side to him that not a lot of people know about.

“When he’s talking to you, you’re the most important person in the room,” Hord said. “He inspires us.”

Hord said Crawford met her daughter, Shirley, in 2020 shortly after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma that spread to her brain. He even gave her an autographed boxing glove.

Hord said after receiving radiation treatment, Shirley has been cancer free since 2022.

She talked about how Crawford reacted when he got the news.

“I ran into him several months later and he asked how my daughter was doing,” Hord said. “I said, ‘Bud, she doesn’t have any cancer.’ I said, ‘It’s gone. It’s gone.’ He jumped up off the back of his friend’s truck and he’s like, ‘I told you! I told you she’d beat it!’”

She said she is now probably Crawford’s biggest fan since. So it should be no surprise that the Hord family and friends hosted a watch party for Crawford Saturday.

6 News was not able to interview Shirley herself because she was working her shift as a nurse. Her mother said she was definitely rooting for Crawford though.

