We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Honduran child travels alone to U.S. to reunite with mother, unaware of her passing

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her mother, who had passed three days before.(The Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) – A child from Honduras made the dangerous trek to the United States up through Mexico on her own, according to authorities.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced on Facebook that their brush team encountered the Honduran child Thursday.

Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her...
Texas officials said a lone Honduran child made the journey to the U.S. to reunite with her mother, who had passed three days before.(The Texas Department of Public Safety)

The department said the girl was found in Mexico by three undocumented women who crossed her illegally through the river.

Officials said the girl was traveling to the U.S. to find her mother. After an investigation, however, authorities determined the girl’s mother had sadly died three days before.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Game and Parks says a mountain lion has been spotted in a southwest Omaha neighborhood...
Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time
A crash on 192nd & W Dodge in Omaha injured two and caused long traffic back-ups.
Crash injures two, causes traffic backups
Temperatures This Afternoon
David’s Morning Forecast - Showers ending, staying cooler this afternoon
Former Beatrice Police Officer arrested for putting cameras in woman’s house
Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Everything you need to know about Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, Jr.

Latest News

FILE - Fans arrive for an NCAA college football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at...
Two people killed in shooting near University of Florida campus
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
FILE - U.S. Department of State Seal
US mother, daughter, reported kidnapped in Haiti, people warned not to travel there
Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at AMC Theaters at The Grove on...
The ‘Barbie’ bonanza continues at the box office, ‘Oppenheimer’ holds the No. 2 spot
FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida