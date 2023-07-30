David’s Morning Forecast - Another great Summer day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A comfortable start to Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s around the metro. A few isolated thunderstorms have tried to develop across northeastern Nebraska, but have not managed to hold together for very long. A chance for a few more isolated thunderstorms are possible through 10am or so, however most areas will likely stay dry this morning. Any showers or storms will clear out by the lunch hour, with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 80s, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s for the metro area.

Quiet weather is expected for the early overnight with mainly clear skies and temperatures cooling into the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are expected to develop in western Nebraska and South Dakota in the evening hours, and begin to roll our way overnight. It appears storms chances in northeastern Nebraska will increase after Midnight, with chances in the Omaha area increasing after 3am. While severe weather is not expected, a strong storm or two will be possible. Rain may be slightly more widespread than what we saw Sunday morning, bringing the potential for heavy downpours to more of the area during the morning hours Monday.

Showers and storms should move out by mid-morning, with more sunshine for the afternoon hours. With the morning round of storms, temperatures on Monday may be slightly cooler than the past few days, but highs should still top out in the low to mid-80s.

The active weather pattern will stick with us for much of the week. The pattern being driven by a large ridge of high pressure centered over the southwest and southern plains. That is where all of the hottest weather will be centered this week. The Omaha area is on the northern edge of the hottest weather, which is a favorable zone for frequent thunderstorm development. That will keep overnight and early morning rain chances going just about every day this week, with the overall pattern not shifting much until this upcoming weekend or early next week when the hottest weather may get shoved farther away allowing us to cool a little more, and perhaps dry out for a few days.

