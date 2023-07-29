Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 28

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 28.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Cass County, Neb. authorities say one person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake Monday morning.

Three people were arrested by Omaha Police in a murder investigation from Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officials say they were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets after a caller reported that two people had been shot.

Omaha Police are reviewing incidents after several fights broke out at Gene Leahy Mall over the weekend.

After about 4.5 years and $325 million, all three of Omaha’s downtown parks are connected.

Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the opening of Heartland of America Park.

As Gretna running back Isaiah Weber heads into his senior season, his offseason workout plan has to be as tough as it gets.

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course’s nightmare.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

