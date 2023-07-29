Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 28
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fatal crash near Beaver Lake, a murder in southwest Omaha, and disturbances at Gene Leahy Mall.
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 28.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake
Cass County, Neb. authorities say one person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake Monday morning.
5. OPD UPDATE: Shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Three people were arrested by Omaha Police in a murder investigation from Sunday night.
4. Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
Omaha Police are reviewing incidents after several fights broke out at Gene Leahy Mall over the weekend.
3. Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together
After about 4.5 years and $325 million, all three of Omaha’s downtown parks are connected.
2. Gretna’s Isaiah Weber prepares for world CrossFit Games
As Gretna running back Isaiah Weber heads into his senior season, his offseason workout plan has to be as tough as it gets.
1. Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course’s nightmare.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found dead in car
5. Raw milk now legal to sell in Iowa
4. Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance
3. Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
2. Police identify man killed in shooting at SW Omaha apartments
1. Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
