Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 28

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a fatal crash near Beaver Lake, a murder in southwest Omaha, and disturbances at Gene Leahy Mall.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 28.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake

Cass County, Neb. authorities say one person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake Monday morning.

5. OPD UPDATE: Shooting at southwest Omaha apartments

Three people were arrested by Omaha Police in a murder investigation from Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officials say they were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets after a caller reported that two people had been shot.

4. Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances

Omaha Police are reviewing incidents after several fights broke out at Gene Leahy Mall over the weekend.

3. Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together

After about 4.5 years and $325 million, all three of Omaha’s downtown parks are connected.

Omaha's three downtown parks are now connected with the opening of Heartland of America Park.

2. Gretna’s Isaiah Weber prepares for world CrossFit Games

As Gretna running back Isaiah Weber heads into his senior season, his offseason workout plan has to be as tough as it gets.

6 News WOWT Live at 6:30

1. Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course’s nightmare.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course
5. Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
4. Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
3. Budweiser Clydesdale to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
2. Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
1. Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found dead in car

5. Raw milk now legal to sell in Iowa

4. Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance

3. Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56

2. Police identify man killed in shooting at SW Omaha apartments

1. Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

