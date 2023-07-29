Step-Up program teaches young people valuable entrepreneurial skills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you bought a self-care set, homemade apparel, mugs, or cosmetics, it was a product of local youth.

All of that was on display at the 10th Annual Step-Up Omaha Youth Entrepreneurship Marketplace at the Revive Center on Thursday.

It was part of an eight-week summer program the Empowerment Network co-hosts with Business Seals Consulting Firm.

“Help them understand what it takes to solve a problem and create a product or a service to solve that problem,” Empowerment Network founder and CEO Willie Barney said. “Whether they become business owners or entrepreneurs in the future, we really want them to understand the process.”

Participating interns created their own business plans, going through the entire process from ideas and designs to products and distribution.

“Wherever they go, they’ll be able to make a positive impact on the economy, starting locally here in Omaha,” Business Seals founder Deborah Dogba said.

Nevaeh Bonner, 16, wants to be an interior design entrepreneur when she grows up.

“My dad passed away in 2020, and he always taught me to be creative and go for what I want and be independent while doing it,” Bonner said.

Bonner credits the Step-Up entrepreneurial program with getting her cosmetics business going again after she stopped it during the pandemic.

In addition to getting a jump start on becoming entrepreneurs, the Empowerment Network said it helps keeps youth out of trouble.

“They might be at home, might be playing video games,” Barney said. “But when there aren’t positive things and positive alternatives, we know that negative things can take over.”

In the case of 15-year-old Justin Wilson, the Threaded Dreams t-shirts he designed have a message.

“It means to chase after your dreams and not let anything get in your way,” Wilson said. “Just making your dreams into reality.”

That’s exactly what he’s doing.

It’s not too late to buy these local interns’ products. There will be future marketplace events. You can subscribe for the schedule by sending an email to info@stepupomaha.com.

