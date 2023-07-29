Severe Thunderstorm Watch west of Omaha this morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of central and eastern Nebraska through 11am. Columbus, Fremont, David City, Wahoo, Lincoln, and Beatrice are included, however this watch does not include Omaha or most of the metro area. A cluster of storms with the potential for damaging winds are moving through central Nebraska as of 4am. These will be pushing toward the Grand Island and Kearney areas by around 6am, and should reach areas around Columbus, York, Seward, and Lincoln by 7 to 8am. At this time, it appears the risk for severe storms will remain just to the south and west of the Omaha metro. There is still chance for some showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder in the metro between 7 and 10am.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11am for central Nebraska (WOWT)

The main risk with these storms will be the potential for damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. The storms are moving fast enough that it should preclude any flooding risk. Thunderstorms will likely be moving out of the area by 9-10am, leaving behind partly cloudy skies.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A very warm afternoon is still expected for the area, though it will be about 10 degrees cooler than the past couple of days. A north breeze will also bring in some slightly lower humidity, at least compared to Friday. The humidity will still be quite noticeable, especially this morning. It should slowly drop by this afternoon. Temperatures starting off in the 70s will quickly warm back into the 80s by late morning, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Very warm, but not as hot as yesterday. Humidity levels will continue to slowly drop for the evening, with temperatures falling back into the lower 80s and upper 70s 10pm.

