Omaha Police arrest two in connection with July robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police announced Friday night they arrested two men in connection with a series of robberies this month.

OPD said in a media release they responded to a Scooters near 72nd and Military around 6:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a robbery. It was determined the suspects involved matched the description of a robbery at the Comfort Suites at 105th and Bedford earlier Friday morning.

The investigation revealed the two men were involved in seven robberies between July 15 and Friday.

29-year-old Wayne Rolling was booked for seven counts each of robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was also booked for possession of a firearm by a felon, theft by receiving, and auto theft.

27-year-old Keith Hill was booked for seven counts each of robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony, as well as one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.