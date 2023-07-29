We are Local
Korean War veterans honored at Omaha’s Memorial Park

Omaha came together Saturday to commemorate the end of the Korean War -- seven decades later.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - William Fead is a Korean War Army veteran. He was deployed at 23 years old.

“I just told my mother, ‘I’m going to see my friends over in’…I didn’t say where,” said Fead.

And when he returned, like many other Korean War veterans, he was met with not much pomp and circumstance.

“Nothing special I can recall,” he said.

But Saturday morning in Memorial Park, Korean War soldiers were far from forgotten.

“I feel that they’re doing things to bring back the fact that it’s really not a forgotten war because of all the things they’ve done for us,” said Fead.

Organized by the nonprofit Patriotic Productions, the ceremony celebrated 70 years since the end of the war.

Speakers included Korean War veterans and a performance by a Korean women’s ensemble.

Dozens of people honored the sacrifice made by the soldiers who fought in the Korean War -- those who returned and those who did not -- along with their families.

“We get to live the life we get to live because of everything they’ve done for us,” said Rob Gibson, who attended the ceremony with his wife.

More than 300 Nebraskans died in the Korean War. In 2013 and 2014, Patriotic Productions also sponsored a trip to see the original Korean War Memorial.

“(It) reminded me of my trip to Washington,” said Fead. “Seeing all the statues and various things there they had for us to see.”

The replica stayed on display until Saturday afternoon. It’s now packed up and onto its next stop.

