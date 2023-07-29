We are Local
Former Beatrice Police Officer arrested for putting cameras in woman’s house

A former Beatrice Police Officer living in Lincoln was taken into custody earlier this week on charges of unlawful intrusion and stalking.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A former Beatrice Police Officer living in Lincoln was taken into custody earlier this week on charges of unlawful intrusion and stalking.

According to a search warrant, he’s accused of hiding cameras inside the car and home of a woman.

Court documents said 41-year-old Anthony Chisano was taken into custody on Monday. The woman first noticed a camera hidden in her car back in March. Later that month, she found three more cameras in different spots around her house.

She reported the incidents to Gage County deputies, saying she didn’t know or agree to have the cameras in her house.

The arrest affidavit said they took those cameras and checked the files and saw Chisano in some of the oldest recordings.

In the affidavit, a Gage County Deputy reported saying that it appeared as if Chisano was setting them up.

Chisano is currently out on bail and his arrangement is set for Aug. 29 in Gage County.

