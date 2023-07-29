Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Friday night storms bring a cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -After an active Friday night of severe weather for parts of the viewing area, including the Metro, we’re headed for a weekend cool down. Scroll to the bottom of the story for a timeline of the storms.

Our spotty line of storms that has formed along a frontal boundary continues to clear SE... we may see some spotty redevelopment to the NW of the metro around 9-10PM, this is a slight chance, that could bring another storm or two to the region. These would have less of a severe threat. These diminish by 11PM if they manage to form and the overnight hours are likely quiet.

Storm chances move in Sat AM and will mainly impact spots S of the Metro... the severe risk is minimal and they clear around mid to late morning. The rest of Saturday is cooler compared to the recent heat with highs in the mid to upper 80s!

Sat AM storms (wowt)

Highs Saturday (wowt)

Sunday brings returning spotty storm chances, best chances in the morning and a drop to the mid 80s.

Highs Sunday (wowt)

The cool down continues until mid-week when highs climb back to the 90s. This is brief with seasonal temperatures returning after that.

10 day forecast (wowt)

6:30 p.m. -- The National Weather Service cancels the Severe Thunderstorm Warning

6:15 p.m. -- The MAHA Music Festival asked attendees to evacuate to Aksarben Village’s parking garages until at least 6:30 p.m. due to the hail threat.

5:47 p.m. -- Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts reported 5 miles North of Elkhorn

5:26 p.m. -- 2 to 2.5 inch hail reported in Fremont

5:21 p.m. -- The National Weather Service issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Douglas, Sarpy, and Washington county

5:14 p.m. -- Golf ball sized hail reported at Christensen Field

5:14 p.m. -- A severe thunderstorm was located over Fremont, moving south at 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.